Fifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - study

Students from well-off backgrounds are still more likely to go to college than those who are disadvantaged, the first study of its kind has found.
Almost one fifth (19%) of students come from an ‘affluent’ household, according to a wide-ranging study of the socio-economic make-up of almost every publicly funded Irish higher education institution.
Courses such as medicine, business, finance, and engineering all have the highest proportions of affluent students studying them, while programmes focused on agriculture, the environment, social work and childcare have the highest proportion of students from disadvantaged backgrounds enrolled.
Published by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) today, the study uses students’ home addresses and Census small area deprivation index scores to create a profile of higher education.
It found:
According to the HEA, most higher education institutions reflect the socio-economic make-up of their location; On average, students enroled at UCC have a home address 33km away from the university.
At UCD, enrolments tend to be concentrated in south Dublin.
At Letterkenny Institute of Technology , which has the highest proportion of disadvantaged students (24%), enrolments primarily come from Co Donegal.
This profile will help institutions develop more targeted approaches to widening access in their regions, according to Caitríona Ryan, head of access policy at the HEA.
She said:
