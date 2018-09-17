Fianna Fáil’s drop in opinion poll ‘no concern’ for party leadership

The leadership in Fianna Fáil has said there is no concern despite the party falling further behind Fine Gael in a major opinion poll.
Fianna Fáil dropped to its lowest support level in a year, according to the latest Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post.
Micheál Martin’s party has dropped three points to 22%, a full 11 points behind Fine Gael.
A three-point drop comes at a difficult time for the party leader as he negotiates the final Budget and the confidence and supply arrangement.
Fine Gael is now on 33%, some 11 points clear of its nearest rivals, despite dropping one point in this poll.
Sinn Féin is down two points in this survey to 14%, losing the support it had gained in the last poll.
There is no good news for Brendan Howlin ahead of his party’s think-in today. The Labour Party remains rooted on 6%, where it has been for much of his tenure as leader.
Some party councillors have been openly calling for his resignation recently.
Independents are up four points to 13%, with the Independent Alliance on 4%.
The Social Democrats, Solidarity PBP, and the Green Party have 2% support each, with Renua on 1%.