Fianna Fáil will prioritise ERU funding – Martin

Micheál Martin has pledged to prioritise resourcing of the Garda’s Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

Mr Martin vowed to increase recruitment and divert more funds to the specialist armed support unit after the Garda Representative Association (GRA) raised concerns about reduced operations.

A letter from a GRA representative to the head of ERU questioned the unit’s capability to respond to serious firearms incidents.

The letter also claimed ERU equipment was out of date, including life-saving body armour.

Mr Martin was questioned about the issue while canvassing in Longford.

“In my view we have been led to believe that the ERU was properly resourced but now we are hearing that in some areas there was no cover at all on certain occasions,” said the Fianna Fáil leader.

“We will do what it takes to protect the people of this country.

“It means resourcing and more personnel, it means 24/7 surveillance, it means additional people recruited to the ERU – that’s what it means.

“In an overall envelope of 11 billion which will be available over the next five years that’s very doable and that’s something that has to be prioritised.”

Mr Martin also commented on claims that a Garda officer in Drogheda was followed to his home by suspected members of one of the town’s criminal drugs gangs.

“This is very serious and we have to protect our gardai and make sure they have the upper hand in dealing with these criminals,” he said.

The GRA said the letter was an internal correspondence which should not have been made public.

The association added: "The GRA is seeking an urgent meeting with the Garda Commissioner regarding resourcing of Emergency Response Unit. We wish to discuss concerns raised in a letter from a local GRA representative to the detective superintendent in charge of the unit."

The Garda confirmed receipt of a letter but said it could not comment directly on its contents as it referred to operational matters.

A spokesman said the force was satisfied it had the capability to respond to any critical firearms incident.

He said: “An Garda Síochána Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC) provides specialist firearms and less lethal response to spontaneous incidents, such as 999 calls and for pre-planned operations. STOC has a number of specialist teams under its command including the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Armed Support Unit (ASU) nationally.

“An Garda Síochána armed support capability, capacity and training has significantly increased in recent years.

“An Garda Síochána is satisfied that there is currently a specialist firearms response capability to any critical firearms incidents that may occur in the state.”