News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil will pick up the pieces from Cowen's sacking and move on - McGrath

Fianna Fáil will pick up the pieces from Cowen's sacking and move on - McGrath
Former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen with Minster for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 08:50 AM

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said that Fianna Fáil will pick up the pieces and move beyond the issue of Barry Cowen’s sacking.

It had been a very difficult decision for the Taoiseach to make, Mr McGrath told Newstalk Breakfast and he rejected the suggestion that this was a case of “the same old Fianna Fáil.” The issue brought things to a head, he added. The Taoiseach was of the view that a further statement from Mr Cowen was necessary, “but Barry decided not to do that.

“Ultimately the Taoiseach had to make an incredibly difficult decision. I’m sure Barry will address the issue in his own time.” The Taoiseach had made his decision to relieve Mr Cowen of his portfolio “absolutely without prejudice.” What was at issue was that Mr Cowen did not want to go into the Dáil to make a statement.

Mr McGrath said that the Taoiseach had been keen to afford Barry Cowen every opportunity to come before the House to clarify the situation, when he did not do so the Taoiseach was placed in a very difficult position and it led to him making a decision “that no Taoiseach wants to make.” What had happened was deeply unfortunate and should never have happened, he said. “We have had a tough start.” Mr McGrath said he had a huge amount of sympathy for Mr Cowen and his family.

Later on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Mr McGrath rejected a description by Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin that Mr Martin's leadership was chaotic. “What was at issue here is the fact that the Taoiseach arrived at the view that it was not politically sustainable for Barry not to come in and deal with the issue head on.” The situation had become the focus of much media speculation when there were other issues that needed to be addressed, he said.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty also told Morning Ireland that the Taoiseach’s judgement was now being questioned and he needed to explain what had happened between the afternoon when he defended Mr Cowen and the evening when he sacked him.

READ MORE

‘A sad day for Barry Cowen' as Taoiseach sacks Minister after 18 days in office

More on this topic

‘A sad day for Barry Cowen' as Taoiseach sacks Minister after 18 days in office‘A sad day for Barry Cowen' as Taoiseach sacks Minister after 18 days in office

TOPIC: Barry Cowen

More in this Section

Man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bailMan accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bail

Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crashLorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

Locals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry villageLocals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry village

Housing Minister refuses to commit to co-living banHousing Minister refuses to commit to co-living ban


Lifestyle

The world is in chaos and fascism is on the march. But enough about 2020 – what about America in 1940?The Plot Against America: Sky Atlantic series shows a parallel history that has echoes of today's world

Ubisoft has given us a look of some of their upcoming releasesGame Tech: A glimpse of Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Exfoliating cleansers are the first step in upgrading your skincare routine.The Skin Nerd: How to get active when it comes to cleansing

The arrival of the new baby has led to a tricky family dynamic in the Cork-set show, writes Georgia HumphreysBaby's arrival leads to more adventures as the Young Offenders return

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »