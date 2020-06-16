Fianna Fáil waits on membership to approve deal

Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party has approved the programme for government, with party leader Micheál Martin saying he now hoped the party's membership would follow suit.

The party's TDs, Senators and MEPs came together in person for the meeting at Dublin's Convention Centre after party leader Micheál Martin signed off on the deal with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan.

Sources say that there was broad agreement on the deal, with only a few dissenting voices. Galway West TD Eamon O Cuív told the meeting that he had reservations on parts of the deal, but thanked the party's negotiating team for their work.

The deal will now be sent to the party's 18,000 members for a postal ballot, the results of which will be known next week.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Martin said the meeting was "very constructive" with endorsements of cycling and walking investments, housing plans and the programme's economic plan.

Mr Martin said that the party had "an obligation to the country" to work towards a government.

"We have a much more fragmented political system in the aftermath of this general election, we have to deal with that and be realistic about it.

"But, equally, across the country I'm receiving very strong messages of support from party members, both elected representatives and members who believe that it is vital that we get a government.

"Members will have their say, it will be a vigorous debate."

Mr Martin said that he believed he could work with Leo Varadkar, despite the pair's fractious past relationship. He said that the two had been "very professional" in recent weeks.

"In politics, I've never adopted a personal approach, anyone who knows me knows that. We've worked in a good way in recent weeks in a very pragmatic and constructive way."

Finance Spokesperson Michael McGrath said that this was "an exciting time" and hoped that TDs would take time to explain the deal to the public. He said that if the deal passes the parties, he felt Mr Martin will be "an excellent Taoiseach".

"He has a wealth of experience and he is the kind of person we need to lead the country through a difficult time."

However, Mr McGrath said that he was "not taking the members for granted".

Meanwhile, 50 of the party's 279 councillors have indicated they will vote against the deal, saying they represent 1,000 grassroots members.

The group, calling itself Fairer Future, has members from 14 counties and says that the deal does not represent the kind of change the public voted for in February and was made up of "reheated policies".

Fianna Fáil councillor on Cork County Council Deirdre Kelly said the document will not deliver change.

“After nine years of Fine Gael rule Ireland needs real change. This PfG will not deliver change.

"It will do nothing to address the quality of life issues facing so many people in Ireland.

"We’ve seen the reality of Fine Gael in Government and we don’t believe Fianna Fáil should sign up to a deal that means a continuation of the status quo on housing and rural life. This is not what people voted for."

The party's youth wing, Ógra Fianna Fáil, said that it remained opposed to coalition with Fine Gael.