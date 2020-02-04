Fianna Fáil vows to end pay inequality for entrant teachers

Fianna Fáil has vowed to end pay inequality for entrant teachers saying the “crisis between the Government and public services” is one of the major topics it has encountered on the doorsteps.

Thomas Byrne, the Meath East TD and Fianna Fáil education spokesman, said that “pay inequality in the education sector is unfair and needs to end” in the context of the teachers’ strike, which saw close to 400 second-level schools shut across the country.

He reiterated his party’s “clear commitment” to establish an agreed “pathway to restore pay equality starting in the pay talks this year”.

However, much of the conversation at the education event at party headquarters in Dublin revolved around the bombshell poll which showed Sinn Féin is now the most popular party in the country.

Fiona O’Loughlin, the party’s TD for Kildare South, said her party would “absolutely not be reconsidering its position” on not being willing to go into coalition with Sinn Féin.

“Sinn Féin wants to talk about the problems that exist, but not as to how they are going to address them. Every time they are challenged they attack,” Mr Byrne said.

He said that “in the last number of years there have been more than 30 polls where we were behind Sinn Féin”. “Polls tend to get us wrong, and they tend to get Sinn Féin wrong", referencing the perceived trend that Sinn Féin tends not to perform as well as its pre-election polling might suggest.

Mentions of Fine Gael were relatively few on the ground at the conference, despite Mr Byrne’s insistence that “people want them out of Government”.

“If you want Fine Gael out you need to vote for Fianna Fáil,” he said.

“We have a vision of change, but it’s a vision that can happen,” he insisted, adding that Sinn Féin’s proposals “are not properly costed”.

Elsewhere, the Social Democrats launched its Renters’ Charter to “protect tenants and make sure that the rental sector provides affordable and secure homes”.

That would see a time-limited rent freeze imposed, extra protections for tenants in buy-to-let properties, and bans on rental bidding wars and preferential tax breaks for so-called cuckoo funds.

Co-leader Catherine Murphy said the need for a rent freeze “is inarguable”. “We are in an emergency situation and that requires emergency responses.”

Meanwhile, Solidarity-People Before Profit launched its public childcare policy, which would see €800 million “immediately” invested into childcare services with the extension of the current two years of free State childcare increased to three years for infants aged two and older, funded by a 2% wealth tax on millionaires.

Asked if such a wealth tax would not incline the wealthy to leave the jurisdiction, Gillian Brien, PBP’s candidate for Dublin Central, said “if that was the case there would be no people living on the planet”.

Her colleague, TD for Dublin South Central Brid Smith, meanwhile appealed to Sinn Féin to “look left” when it comes to forming a coalition.

She warned Sinn Féin to beware the lessons of history in terms of what happened with the Labour Party when it went into coalition with Fine Gael in 2011 and were subsequently decimated at the 2016 election.

“If you go prop up the right-wing then the compromises you have to make on your left policies are too great,” she said. “We want to see the change advance.”