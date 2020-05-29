News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O'Brien: Parents need to be responsible for children's anti-social behaviour

A series of anti-social incidents in Dublin have shocked the public recently amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 02:15 PM

A series of violent attacks involving teenagers in Dublin in recent weeks, has prompted calls for fines for parents.

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries during an assault at a park in Baldoyle, while an off-duty garda was attacked in Portmarnock.

Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O'Brien says parents should be held to account if their children are repeatedly caught engaging in anti-social behaviour.

He says: "The vast bulk of teenagers and young adults are well behaved, they're good people, they take personal responsibility.

"But I have had reports directly from the guards as well where they have made arrests and where the parents of some of those kids or young adults who have been arrested,

"Have actually abused the guards for doing so, have actually reprimanded the guards for doing so."

