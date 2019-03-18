Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher still hopeful of place on Europe ticket despite defeat

Cork TD Billy Kelleher is pinning all hopes on being added to Fianna Fáil’s European election ticket after a shock defeat at the party’s selection convention.

Fianna Fáil has selected candidates in all three consistencies ahead of the May elections. It has failed to forward any women.

Mr Kelleher, who defied Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin in putting his name forward for selection, lost out by eight votes at the Ireland South convention over the weekend. Mr Kelleher was defeated by Wexford councillor Malcolm Byrne.

Party sources have suggested he could be added to the election ticket when the National Constituencies Committee meets this week due to the need to ensure there is a south-west presence in the constituency.

Mr Byrne, who will hope to hold on to the party seat being vacated by the retiring Brian Crowley, told members he is open to a second candidate being added to the ticket.

Mr Kelleher, Fianna Fáil’s enterprise spokesman, had gone against Mr Martin and party headquarters in his decision to seek the MEP candidate selection.

Despite the stand-off, Mr Kelleher was expected to win the selection convention in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Saturday — paving the way for a likely safe run to Brussels on May 24.

In claiming a surprise victory, Mr Byrne, who works as head of communications with the Higher Education Authority, highlighted the challenges facing Ireland.

“As the British parliament struggles to find any consensus on the way forward and concerns grow across Ireland about the impact of a hard Brexit, the importance of having sensible and responsible Fianna Fáil politics in the European Parliament is increasingly clear,” he said.

Adding a female candidate to one of the tickets may also be considered by party officials this week. However, it is understood they are wary of selecting two people to run in Midlands North West after the two-candidate strategy split the vote last time around. Fianna Fáil failed to win a single seat.

Sitting TD Anne Rabbitte had put her name forward, but fellow Dáil colleague Brendan Smith was chosen on Friday evening.

Mr Smith said: “It was clear from speaking with members in every corner of this constituency that they grasped the importance of having a committed and experienced voice in Europe at this crucial time.

“The chaos in Westminster and the uncertainties which lie ahead mean that a strong voice is needed in the European Parliament — I will be that voice.”