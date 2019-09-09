News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil take swipe at Creed for ignoring farmers

Fianna Fáil take swipe at Creed for ignoring farmers
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 01:39 PM

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has been accused of ignoring farmers and exacerbating the beef crisis.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has hit out at the Government who he said only took notice of plummeting farm incomes when they were faced with the local elections in May.

It comes as meat processors pulled out of talks which had been due to take place today.

Round tables discussions had been planned to resume this evening at Backweston in Co Kildare, however, with 20 processing plants around the country still blockaded, Meat Industry Ireland has now refused to attend.

Taking direct aim at Mr Creed, Mr Martin said: "I don't think there was an understanding at government level as to how serious the beef crisis was, and how serious the plight that farmers are in."

Speaking as he arrived at the party's think-in in Wexford, Mr Martin said: "Minister Creed let this issue grow, this could have been dealt for two years ago. Now we have the result of that in terms of the protests that have been ongoing all summer. "

Mr Martin claimed that Fianna Fáil had put forward proposals for a framework to govern beef prices five years ago. He said there has been a growing anger among farmers in recent years who feel they have been ignored by the Government.

It's not today or yesterday that the crisis of primary producers was revealed and government, I think they have neglected that.

"The first real sign of a government response was during the local elections when the EU Commissioner Phil Hogan bailed them out with an announcement during an election," he said.

Mr Martin added: "I think it's important that everybody keeps an eye on the big picture in terms of the quality of grief and the fact that from the carbon footprint point of view it has to be acknowledged that it's a far more efficient sector than the beef other countries particularly countries, like in South America, for example. It's a genuine crisis and there are medium to longer term issues around sustainability."

READ MORE

Varadkar to Johnson: No such thing as a clean Brexit

More on this topic

'All the main retailers will have protesters outside their doors' - Protests planned ahead of talks'All the main retailers will have protesters outside their doors' - Protests planned ahead of talks

'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis

Beef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threatBeef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threat

Beef talks need to be fast tracked, says Independent TDBeef talks need to be fast tracked, says Independent TD

TOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Varadkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday AgreementVaradkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime MinisterTaoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime Minister

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe


Lifestyle

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

Touch the sky.5 of the highest viewing platforms you can visit around the world

Trevor Sheehan is guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. Castlemartyrresort.ieYou've been served: Trevor Sheehan, guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »