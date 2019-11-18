Fianna Fáil still have no housing plan 600 days after Micheál Martin promised one, says Noel Rock

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said Fianna Fáil's promises on housing are "entirely disingenuous".

Mr Murphy hit back at comments from Micheál Martin, saying he has promised a housing plan for three years and still produced nothing.

Mr Martin had criticised the housing situation in Ireland, saying the crisis was at the "frontline of [the] failure" by the Fine Gael government in helping families "build a better future for the next generation".

He said that for three years Fianna Fáil have "promised a housing plan and still nothing" and only have "slogans and soundbites".

Chair of the Housing Committee, Fine Gael's deputy Noel Rock says a list of bullet points with no plan or budget, doesn't build anything.

Mr Rock said: "What Micheál Martin has done here is once again promise a housing plan without any detail whatsoever. Over 600 days again now he promised that he would have a comprehensive housing programme up on his website and available for all to peruse. That housing plan has not materialised to date."

Mr Murphy said: "But now we are seeing some scant detail and even that is very worrying because it is so lacking in substance."

The Minister and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar turned the sod on a new 153-home affordable housing development in Boherboy, Co Cork yesterday, and he questioned whether Mr Martin was "so detached" that he overlooked the scheme.

Mr Martin later replied that the Taoiseach and Mr Murphy "should knock on the doors of the Northside of Cork and they would find out pretty quickly what people think of their failed housing policies.

Taoiseach & Minister Murphy should knock on the doors of the Northside of Cork and they would find out pretty quickly what people think of their failed housing policies. Photos of hard hats and shovels in the middle of a by-election won’t cut it. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 17, 2019

"Photos of hard hats and shovels in the middle of a by-election won’t cut it," he said on Twitter.