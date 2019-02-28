Fianna Fáil slams ‘extremely late’ Brexit proposls

The Government has “no answer” as to what happens to the border with the North if there is a no-deal Brexit, with its emergency plans coming “extremely late”, Fianna Fáil has warned.

Party leader Micheál Martin called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “put aside” his “snarkiness” after he complained earlier this week that Fianna Fáil was always sniping on the sidelines.

With four weeks to go before Britain leaves the EU, both party leaders set out their latest positions on Brexit, focusing on emergency laws and contingency plans to protect jobs and services.

Mr Martin pointed out that other European countries had released their own detailed plans months ago, while Ireland is one of the last to do so.

The Netherlands released its Brexit legislation in November, France did so in October, while Germany published its plans last month, said Mr Martin.

Ireland’s Brexit legislation was only released a week ago and explanations around the impact were short and the proposals were “extremely late”, he said.

Nobody could claim that businesses and communities were prepared for a no-deal, he added.

Mr Martin said the Government had also “not answered questions” about what would happen to the border area if there is no deal.

It was “just not credible” that the Government had not studied options about what might happen to the border, said the Fianna Fáil leader.

Mr Martin also criticised Mr Varadkar’s claim made earlier this week that Fianna Fáil was always “sniping from the sidelines”.

“I don’t think anyone should have to put up with the ridiculous and self- serving claims we have been hearing from the Government’s TDs that this bill is a great achievement showing that Ireland is ready,” he said.

“The only thing we know for certain today is that this legislation is extremely late and there is effectively no time for it to be properly reviewed by the Oireachtas.”

Mr Varadkar, in his own speech on the emergency no-deal Brexit legislation, said the Government had been working in general since 2016 in preparing for Britain’s EU divorce.

The focus was on ratifying the withdrawal agreement and measures to protect the North’s peace process, said the Taoiseach.

If there is a no-deal, both Britain and Ireland would still have obligations to maintain peace there, TDs were told.

Mr Varadkar urged businesses to “step up” their own no-deal preparations.

“This legislation enables us to mitigate against some of the worst effects of no-deal by protecting citizens’ rights, security, and facilitating extra supports for vulnerable businesses and employers,” he said.

This omnibus bill is the result of more than a year’s background work starting with a root and branch review of our legislation.

He said all nine relevant Government ministers have appeared before Oireachtas committees to discuss the contents.