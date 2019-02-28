NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil slams ‘extremely late’ Brexit proposls

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 05:10 AM

The Government has “no answer” as to what happens to the border with the North if there is a no-deal Brexit, with its emergency plans coming “extremely late”, Fianna Fáil has warned.

Party leader Micheál Martin called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “put aside” his “snarkiness” after he complained earlier this week that Fianna Fáil was always sniping on the sidelines.

With four weeks to go before Britain leaves the EU, both party leaders set out their latest positions on Brexit, focusing on emergency laws and contingency plans to protect jobs and services.

Mr Martin pointed out that other European countries had released their own detailed plans months ago, while Ireland is one of the last to do so.

The Netherlands released its Brexit legislation in November, France did so in October, while Germany published its plans last month, said Mr Martin.

Ireland’s Brexit legislation was only released a week ago and explanations around the impact were short and the proposals were “extremely late”, he said.

Nobody could claim that businesses and communities were prepared for a no-deal, he added.

Mr Martin said the Government had also “not answered questions” about what would happen to the border area if there is no deal.

It was “just not credible” that the Government had not studied options about what might happen to the border, said the Fianna Fáil leader.

Mr Martin also criticised Mr Varadkar’s claim made earlier this week that Fianna Fáil was always “sniping from the sidelines”.

“I don’t think anyone should have to put up with the ridiculous and self- serving claims we have been hearing from the Government’s TDs that this bill is a great achievement showing that Ireland is ready,” he said.

“The only thing we know for certain today is that this legislation is extremely late and there is effectively no time for it to be properly reviewed by the Oireachtas.”

Mr Varadkar, in his own speech on the emergency no-deal Brexit legislation, said the Government had been working in general since 2016 in preparing for Britain’s EU divorce.

READ MORE: Brexit ‘could result in loss of 50,000 Irish jobs’

The focus was on ratifying the withdrawal agreement and measures to protect the North’s peace process, said the Taoiseach.

If there is a no-deal, both Britain and Ireland would still have obligations to maintain peace there, TDs were told.

Mr Varadkar urged businesses to “step up” their own no-deal preparations.

“This legislation enables us to mitigate against some of the worst effects of no-deal by protecting citizens’ rights, security, and facilitating extra supports for vulnerable businesses and employers,” he said.

This omnibus bill is the result of more than a year’s background work starting with a root and branch review of our legislation.

He said all nine relevant Government ministers have appeared before Oireachtas committees to discuss the contents.

More on this topic

Tory revolt over May’s Brexit delay offer

Government encourages businesses to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit vision rejected by British MPs

Scene set for three days of Brexit drama


KEYWORDS

BrexitFianna Fáil

More in this Section

Adoption proposal 'doesn't mean a hell of a lot' says rights group

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Facing our fears is the best way to conquer anxieties

When a disease is for life

Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin was a man far ahead of his time

John Grant is  playing music mined from his problematic past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »