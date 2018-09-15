Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fianna Fáil sees support drop in latest poll

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 06:04 PM

Fianna Fáil has dropped to its lowest support level in a year, according to a new poll.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll ahead of the new Dáil term sees Micheál Martin's party drop three points to 22%.

A three-point drop comes at a difficult time for party leader Micheál Martin as he negotiates the final Budget and the confidence and supply arrangement.

Fine Gael are now on 33%, some 11 points clear of their nearest rivals, despite dropping one point in this poll.

Sinn Féin are down two points in this survey to 14% - losing the support they had gained in the last poll.

There is no good news for Brendan Howlin ahead of his party's think-in tomorrow. The Labour Party remains rooted on 6%, where it is been for much of his tenure as leader.

Some party councillors have been openly calling for his resignation recently.

Independents are up 4 points to 13%, with the Independent Alliance on 4%.

The Social Democrats, Solidarity PBP and the Green Party have 2% support each with Renua on 1%.

- Digital desk


