Fianna Fáil plans to propose digital safety laws

Fianna Fáil says it will propose laws for a digital safety commissioner with powers to impose sanctions, in response to a minister advising that social media must be regulated.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said unregulated social media networks could pose one of the biggest threats to western democracy. She made the remarks at the opening of the 28th Parnell Summer School in Wicklow at the weekend.

Without proper regulation, social media networks have the potential to be used by foreign bodies to affect the outcomes of our national elections and referendums,” she said.

The minister is to ask the Cabinet to prioritise the introduction of legislation and regulation at both national and EU level before the year-end.

In response, the Department of Communications pointed to forthcoming European legislation which, it advised, would allow for part regulation of social media. It also noted the recent government action plan for online safety to include education, communicating with the public, and putting in place robust legislative measures.

The legislation to be moved in the autumn, it said, which requires EU member states to put in place a regulatory system for video sharing platform services.

Services such as YouTube and aspects of Facebook’s service will be subject to content regulation measures for the first time,” the department added.

But Fianna Fáil wants stronger measures. Timmy Dooley said his party was finalising proposals, in line with the Law Reform Commission for a digital safety commissioner. “We are going further. Where there are clear breaches of regulation, there must be very significant penalties for companies concerned.”