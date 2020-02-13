Fianna Fáil parliamentary party split over coalition with Sinn Féin

Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meets later for the first time since it lost eight seats in the general election.

The party is split on what to do next and whether or not to work with Sinn Féin.

The reduced parliamentary party gathers in Leinster House with plenty wanting to air their views about what went wrong.

It will be Micheál Martin's first time addressing the group since the election.

The party also has to decide what to do next, and is completely split on whether or not to do business with Sinn Féin.

Some see it as political pragmatism, that the numbers are the numbers and the will of the people.

While others say they would entirely reject the idea of government with Sinn Féin.

Niall Collins has already added his voice to Jim O'Callaghan and Anne Rabitte in opposing a coalition with Sinn Féin.

The parties will continue to hold exploratory meetings, with the Social Democrats planning to talk to Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

However, everyone is still in the stage of feeling things out and assessing the numbers before any serious negotiations start.

Sinn Féin, who got the largest popular vote in the new Dáil, yesterday kickstarted the race to form a new Government via “constructive” meetings with the Green Party and People Before Profit.