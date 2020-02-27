Fianna Fáil 'open to looking at' what other parties say on rent freezes

Fianna Fáil have confirmed they are "open to looking at" what other parties have to say about rent freezes but have denied there has been a shift in policy to back such a policy if in government.

Micheál Martin's party held its second day of talks with the Green Party today, focusing on finance and public expenditure as both sides were briefed by senior civil servants.

However, there has been speculation Fianna Fáil are considering a U-turn on their legally backed opposition to freezing rents if they were to enter government.

This followed the first day of the talks with the Green Party at which housing was discussed.

The party's housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien confirmed that conversations around rent freezes had taken place with the Greens

The issues of rents and how we can help renters obviously came up. As part of that discussion, rent freezes were mentioned.

"There was no further discussion on it with regard to any changes.”

Fianna Fáil will share its legal advice against rent freezes with the Greens.

“And we are willing to look at all options with other parties, to help those who are stuck with rents,” said Mr O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien said the two parties had focused on local authority public house building, cost rental accommodation and affordable purchases at their meeting with the Greens.

But pressed by reporters on Fianna Fáil reversing its election campaign opposition to rent freezes, the TD added:

“Our position has not changed on it. The legal advice that we got is the same as the one before the general election. What we are open to doing on any matter is actually looking at what others will say.”

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens opposed a rent freeze during the election campaign but Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats all backed such an idea, saying it could be implemented.