Fianna Fáil not issuing 'threats or red lines' ahead of last Budget under agreement, says McGrath

Fianna Fáil have said they will not pass the Budget just for the sake of it.

It is the last one of the Confidence and Supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

However, they said there is not as much money available to be spent as they thought heading into negotiations.

Deputy Michael McGrath said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe may not have been aware of the situation until recently, but warned that he should have been.

He said: “The amount of money actually needed to stand still – before we make any new policy decisions – is far greater than the €2.1bn.

“That is certainly an issue and it makes it challenging for us to ensure that we can get the best possible outcome for the country and the people that we represent.”

He added that the party went into the coalition for the "greater good".

He said: “We are here today; we are available all weekend, we are available on Monday just to continue with it.

“We have done our business professionally in a business-like manner without any drama.

“It is the fourth budget, it hasn’t been easy; it is a frustrating enough place to be but it is for the greater good – that is why we are doing it and it is the last budget.”

The party said it is not issuing any threats or red lines to the Government over next week’s budget

He said this year’s negotiations have been more difficult than previous years – as the uncertainty over Brexit meant they started later than usual which undermined his party’s ability to push for the policies it wanted.

He said: “We are not trying to issue any threats or red lines.

“We know the importance for Ireland of getting through this budget. The consequences [of failing to reach an agreement], let’s be clear about it, would be a General Election – probably in early November.”