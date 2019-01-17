Fianna Fáil motion for judge-led review of nurses pay passes Dáil

The Dáil has passed a motion calling for an expert group to examine pay and conditions for nurses and midwives.

The Fianna Fáil motion asked for a judge-led investigation ahead of planned nurses strikes.

The government is refusing to increase nurses pay - with ministers saying it would lead to pay claims elsewhere in the public sector.

The Dáil passed the motion but the government doesn't have to act on it.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health, Stephen Donnelly called on the government to take the motion seriously.

“Now that the Dáil has made clear its support for nurses and midwives ahead of their strike action, it is imperative that the government take this motion seriously and address the concerns of nurses,” he said.