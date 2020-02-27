Fianna Fáil meets with Greens as Govt talks continue

Fianna Fáil will hold more talks with the Green Party today, as efforts to form a government continue.

Yesterday, Fine Gael decided it would hold one-day policy discussions next week with both of these parties.

In a statement last night, Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon said: “At (Wednesday's) Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, the Taoiseach and Fine Gael President Leo Varadkar said the party position has not changed and that he intends to lead FG into opposition."

Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers says his party's talks with the Greens yesterday were positive:

"It was very much driven around policy, around ideas and around trying to engage and share our collectively wish to progress policy and share policy that will make a difference to people," he said.

Mr Varadkar spoke to Micheál Martin in advance of that Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.