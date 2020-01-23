Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin rules out 'grand coalition' with Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has ruled out any possibility of a grand coalition government with his party and Fine Gael after the general election.

Speaking in Dublin, he said that voters wanted change and that he would not work with Fine Gael in power.

His rejection comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a Virgin Media TV debate with Mr Martin floated the possibility of such an option after votes are cast, if it was necessary, for the country. But Mr Martin has ruled it out. He said:

“Our response [is], we will not be entering into a grand coalition. “People want change, it's very clear the message we're receiving. People want change in this country they want Fine Gael out of office.

“I have made it very clear, we want to go into government with other centre parties. Clearly the Labour and Green parties are ones we would be interested in going into government with. Obviously that is to be determined by the people, and others as well.”