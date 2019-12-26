News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil leader denies his party is a ‘boys club’

Fianna Fáil leader denies his party is a ‘boys club’
By Press Association
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 08:06 AM

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he hopes to increase the number of female TDs representing his party after the next general election.

Just 21% of Fianna Fáil’s candidates at the local government elections earlier this year were women.

This figure caused Fianna Fáil, as well as Fine Gael, to fail to meet the 30% minimal number of female candidates to qualify for full payments from a €500,000 gender-balance electoral fund.

We have a strong team across the country of women who I think will do very well in the general election

Mr Martin denied a suggestion that his party is a “boys club”, and said it is still rebuilding from heavy losses it suffered at the 2011 general election.

“When we lost heavily in 2011, we had issues, we’d only 20 TDs. We made a significant recovery in 2016 with 45 TDs, six of those being women.

“We still have more work to do, we have added some fairly good female candidates on this occasion.

“We have a strong team across the country of women who I think will do very well in the general election.”

Mr Martin said he believes his party will come back with more female TDs than it has now after the general election in 2020.

“I’m not going to be presumptuous, we have 45 seats now and we are going to go into the general election to win as many seats as possible and then seek to form a government,” he added.

More on this topic

Micheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next yearMicheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next year

Taoiseach criticises Fianna Fáil candidate for ‘racist and bodyshaming’ tweetsTaoiseach criticises Fianna Fáil candidate for ‘racist and bodyshaming’ tweets

Fianna Fáil calls on Govt to permit inquiry into death of Monaghan man Shane O'Farrell Fianna Fáil calls on Govt to permit inquiry into death of Monaghan man Shane O'Farrell

Lorraine Clifford-Lee to escape sanction for tweets posted before she entered politics Lorraine Clifford-Lee to escape sanction for tweets posted before she entered politics


Fianna FailMicheal MartinTOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

Samaritans and Childline among counselling services available todaySamaritans and Childline among counselling services available today

Tourists find Irish nightlife 'disappointing', Taoiseach saysTourists find Irish nightlife 'disappointing', Taoiseach says

No disclosure for Northern Ireland Secretary’s first day briefing papersNo disclosure for Northern Ireland Secretary’s first day briefing papers

Woman arrested by gardaí investigating Waterford shooting released without chargeWoman arrested by gardaí investigating Waterford shooting released without charge


Lifestyle

Baby, it's cold outside: Bracing walks and even an occasional dip in the ocean are good for us at this time of year, writes Fiann Ó NualláinGreat time of year for an ocean dip, or a walk outside

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »