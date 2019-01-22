Fianna Fáil leader calls for an inquiry into rising costs of children’s hospital

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called for an inquiry over the rising costs of the new National Children’s Hospital.

The bill for the hospital, which is currently under construction at the St James’s Hospital site in Dublin, is expected to be at least €1.7bn.

It spiralled from €983m to €1.4bn in the space of less than two years.

However, another €300m is needed to cover extras such as the IT system.

Mr Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday that he understands the bill could reach €2bn before the new hospital is due to open its doors in 2022.

He queried the "extraordinary escalation" of costs during Leaders' Questions.

He queried the “extraordinary escalation” of costs during Leaders’ Questions.

“In 2016, you as minister for health announced the cost of the hospital would be €650m all in, including inflation, VAT and contingency,” Mr Martin put to Leo Varadkar.

“At the same time you said short of an asteroid hitting the hospital would be built in 2020.

“A year later that €650m figure became €980m, in 2018, it became €1.7bn.

"This is extraordinary stuff.

“Despite the near trebling, we have had no satisfactory explanation or accountability.

“It beggars belief, it reveals a chronic lack of political oversight in terms of the approach to the expenditure on this project.”

Mr Martin added: "Do you agree, Taoiseach, that this issue demands an inquiry in public, preferably through an Oireachtas committee with full compellability, openness and transparency?"

Mr Varadkar emphasised what he termed as the enormous value that the new hospital will bring, a “major improvement in healthcare and paediatric care for our most valuable citizens, our children”.

“I was informed that the costs looked like they were escalating again probably around the end of November and I asked for full information, only got that full information a day or two before that particular Cabinet meeting,” he said.

“Why did it go up, a number of reasons have been explained, construction and inflation, fire safety rules which required a much more expensive sprinkler system, a miscalculation around the cost of electrics and cabling.

“In terms of further inquiries, the Department of Health have retained PWC, the expert accountancy and consulting firm to carry out analysis of this and report back to government in a few months time with more information as to how the costs escalated in the way that they did.”

