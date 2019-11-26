News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fianna Fáil: 'Government should enforce current traffic laws before coming up with new rules'

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 01:13 PM

Fianna Fáil has called on Shane Ross to enforce current road traffic laws to save lives before coming up with more rules and regulations.

The Transport Minister has brought a memo on new speeding laws to Cabinet today which would see the number penalty points and level of fines applied based around on how much over the speed limit a driver is travelling.

But Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Marc MacSharry said his party is not in favour of the proposals in their current format.

"We're fully in favour of trying to reduce the number of lives being lost, trying to improve road safety but what the minister is bringing forward isn't really workable. It doesn't take adequate cognisance of the context, for example motorways, urban areas, housing estates, villages, rural roads and the condition of roads.

"If somebody is 10km or 15km over the limit on a motorway I'm not saying that's okay, but it's certainly much more of a problem if it was a 30km zone.

"We have to look at what's fair, what's going to be a deterrent, what's enforceable and what people will buy into as well," he said.

Mr MacSharry said in other jurisdictions such as Germany, they differentiate between the fines that apply depending on the road and the area.

He said Fianna Fáil is not completely against a grading of the various speeding fines and penalty points but more research is needed and the party would be pressing amendments to any legislation that may come forward.

"If we enforced the existing laws we will be well on our way," he added.

