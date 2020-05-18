Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party repeat commitment to successful government formation talks

With reporting from Digital Desk Staff

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party have re-iterated their commitment to successfully conclude government formation talks and negotiate in good faith.

Leo Varadkar, Michael Martin and Eamon Ryan met for two hours today.

In a statement this afternoon, they reaffirmed the talks will remain confidential and a running commentary will not be provided to the media.

Today's discussions were overshadowed by a row over election planning at the weekend.

Party leaders say they are working to conclude a draft Programme for Government by the end of the month.

Leaders to meet as tensions between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael heighten

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will meet today as tensions between the parties escalated over the weekend.

A Fine Gael statement yesterday said that the reaction of Fianna Fáil TDs to reports that the Department of Housing had begun examining how an election would be run mid-pandemic has "damaged the talks process".

Fianna Fáil TDs Barry Cowen and Thomas Byrne had accused Fine Gael of putting their party before the country by looking at a second election this year. Fine Gael called this "an unwarranted attack".

With today marking 100 days since the general election, talks between the two parties and the Greens are set to continue with the aim of having a programme for government ready by the end of the month.

Today's talks will focus on housing in the morning, expected to be one of the more difficult topics for the parties to navigate. In the afternoon, a plenary session will be held which will set out the schedule for the rest of the talks.