Fianna Fáil criticse Sinn Féin for refusing to take Westminster seats for Brexit votes

Fianna Fáil has criticsed Sinn Féin for refusing to take its Westminster seats for crucial Brexit votes.

Calling on Sinn Féin to take up their House of Commons seats, Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers said Mary-Lou McDonald's party have failed to recognise the extraordinary times we are in.

Ms Chambers warned that a Brexit deal is still not certain and said Theresa May was in the same position but failed to get her agreement past the House of Commons.

She added that if a deal is hammered out in Brussels in the coming days, it will still have to be passed in the UK, which could come down to just a handful of votes.

"If the votes come down to a situation where there are literally a handful of votes in ensuring that we don't have a no-deal Brexit and if Sinn Féin can stop that happening [they should].

"These are extraordinary times. I understand the abstentionist policy, but these are not ordinary political times. I think Sinn Féin has failed to recognise that," she said.

I think Sinn Féin needs to try and get back to work. They haven't been in work in Northern Ireland.

"They don't go to work in Westminster, and they've been quite ruthless in the advancing of their own agenda, using Brexit to push a border poll at a time when we know it's dangerous."

While she said there appears to be some progress between UK and EU negotiators, Ms Chambers warned that significant gaps remain and it is "quite likely" that talks will now go beyond Thursday's meeting of EU leaders and into next week.

"I think that the the megaphone diplomacy, to some extent, seems to have abated. We appear to have moved into more mature section of the negotiations.

"I hope that it's not too late to get a deal done."

On a potential vote on a final deal, Ms Chambers said: "It is important to remember that Theresa May got this far. She had a deal done, she had her cabinet behind her albeit with some resignations, and she couldn't get it through the House of Commons.

"And so this week is crucial. The mood music is still somewhat positive but there is a significant degree of caution from all sides."