News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BREXIT

Fianna Fáil criticise Sinn Féin for refusing to take Westminster seats for Brexit votes

Fianna Fáil criticise Sinn Féin for refusing to take Westminster seats for Brexit votes
Lisa Chambers
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Fianna Fáil has criticised Sinn Féin for refusing to take its Westminster seats for crucial Brexit votes.

Calling on Sinn Féin to take up their House of Commons seats, Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers said Mary-Lou McDonald's party have failed to recognise the extraordinary times we are in.

Ms Chambers warned that a Brexit deal is still not certain and said Theresa May was in the same position but failed to get her agreement past the House of Commons.

She added that if a deal is hammered out in Brussels in the coming days, it will still have to be passed in the UK, which could come down to just a handful of votes.

"If the votes come down to a situation where there are literally a handful of votes in ensuring that we don't have a no-deal Brexit and if Sinn Féin can stop that happening [they should].

"These are extraordinary times. I understand the abstentionist policy, but these are not ordinary political times. I think Sinn Féin has failed to recognise that," she said.

I think Sinn Féin needs to try and get back to work. They haven't been in work in Northern Ireland.

"They don't go to work in Westminster, and they've been quite ruthless in the advancing of their own agenda, using Brexit to push a border poll at a time when we know it's dangerous."

While she said there appears to be some progress between UK and EU negotiators, Ms Chambers warned that significant gaps remain and it is "quite likely" that talks will now go beyond Thursday's meeting of EU leaders and into next week.

"I think that the the megaphone diplomacy, to some extent, seems to have abated. We appear to have moved into more mature section of the negotiations.

"I hope that it's not too late to get a deal done."

On a potential vote on a final deal, Ms Chambers said: "It is important to remember that Theresa May got this far. She had a deal done, she had her cabinet behind her albeit with some resignations, and she couldn't get it through the House of Commons.

"And so this week is crucial. The mood music is still somewhat positive but there is a significant degree of caution from all sides."

READ MORE

Number 10 declines to acknowledge midnight deadline over Brexit deal legal text

Brexit Timeline

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

  • Tuesday, October 8: Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

  • Thursday, October 10: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson hold a three-hour meeting in England. They release a joint statement saying there is a "pathway" to a deal.

  • Friday, October 11: Leaks confirm this "pathway" has an uncanny resemblance to Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May's 2017 deal. Under the proposals, Northern Ireland would leave the EU with the UK but would continue implementing EU customs rules, creating an Irish sea EU border and preventing a hard Irish border. Stormont could also be given a "consent" vote.

  • Sunday, October 13: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says the Northern Ireland plan may be unworkable. The DUP rejects the existing deal.

  • Monday, October 14-Tuesday, October 15: Intense EU-UK talks continue during the EU general affairs council and foreign affairs council in Luxembourg, but hopes continue to dwindle. Informed speculation indicates an emergency EU summit will be needed next week as a deal is unlikely this week.

  • Wednesday, October 16: Mr Barnier will brief EU member state ambassadors on whether a deal can be agreed at this week's EU summit.

  • Thursday, October 17-Friday, October 18: EU leaders including Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson will attend the latest Brussels EU summit. If a deal is not ready, they will discuss its structures, a potential emergency EU summit, and whether to allow a "technical extension" of a few days.

  • Saturday, October 19: Mr Johnson will attend a rare weekend House of Commons sitting. If he cannot produce a deal, he will be legally obliged to seek an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline - provided he complies with British law.

More on this topic

UK rates may need to be slashed if Brexit is delayed again, says Bank policymakerUK rates may need to be slashed if Brexit is delayed again, says Bank policymaker

Brexit a 'rallying cry' for dissident republicans, says senior PSNI officerBrexit a 'rallying cry' for dissident republicans, says senior PSNI officer

NI farmers face bankruptcy in no-deal Brexit, MPs warnedNI farmers face bankruptcy in no-deal Brexit, MPs warned

Labour: Varadkar will run from domestic agenda if Brexit deal agreed and election calledLabour: Varadkar will run from domestic agenda if Brexit deal agreed and election called


TOPIC: Brexit