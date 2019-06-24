News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil councillor killed in Donegal rally crash

Letterkenny’s Manus Kelly (left) and Donal Barrett (Subaru WRC) celebrate their first ever victory in the Joule Donegal International Rally in 2016. Picture: Martin Walsh.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 04:20 AM

A driver killed in yesterday’s Donegal International Rally has been named as Fianna Fáil councillor Manus Kelly.

Mr Kelly, a father of five young children, took a seat on Donegal County Council at last month’s local elections.

The fatal crash happened at 12.30pm on Super Stage 15 on the Fanad Head Loop. The final stages of the rally were cancelled.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin last night expressed his deep sadness at the tragic death.

“As three time consecutive and reigning champion of the Donegal International Rally, Manus’s racing talent was limitless,” he said.

He was widely respected and loved by all of the rally community here in Ireland.

“It was obvious throughout his recent election campaign that he was passionate and entirely committed to serving the people of the Letterkenny electoral area which he cherished.

“Manus made a huge contribution to his community. As a self-employed businessman, he employed 60 people in Letterkenny.

“He was an active fundraiser and advocate for the Letterkenny University Hospital. He had great commitment to the GAA and managed his local club, Glenswilly to Junior B success in 2016.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all those closest to him.

My thoughts this evening also remain with Manus’s co-driver and loyal colleague, Donal Barrett. Manus’s death is an immeasurable loss to us all.

Organisers of the rally also paid tribute to Mr Kelly.

“Manus was a three-time winner of the rally and was immensely popular in the rally fraternity,” they said.

They also offered their assistance to the relevant authorities’ investigation into the accident.

More on this topic

Rallying ‘devastated’ at death of Donegal champion Kelly

Donegal overcome Fermanagh in Ulster arm-wrestle

Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Co Donegal

Second minor earthquake in a month rocks Donegal

Manus KellyDonegal RallyTOPIC: Donegal

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

The natural beekeeping movement is creating the right buzz for our bees

Why us Irish are away with the fairies

Islands of Ireland: To everything tern, tern, tern

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »