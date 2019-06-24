Fianna Fáil councillor killed in Donegal rally crash

A driver killed in yesterday’s Donegal International Rally has been named as Fianna Fáil councillor Manus Kelly.

Mr Kelly, a father of five young children, took a seat on Donegal County Council at last month’s local elections.

The fatal crash happened at 12.30pm on Super Stage 15 on the Fanad Head Loop. The final stages of the rally were cancelled.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin last night expressed his deep sadness at the tragic death.

“As three time consecutive and reigning champion of the Donegal International Rally, Manus’s racing talent was limitless,” he said.

He was widely respected and loved by all of the rally community here in Ireland.

“It was obvious throughout his recent election campaign that he was passionate and entirely committed to serving the people of the Letterkenny electoral area which he cherished.

“Manus made a huge contribution to his community. As a self-employed businessman, he employed 60 people in Letterkenny.

“He was an active fundraiser and advocate for the Letterkenny University Hospital. He had great commitment to the GAA and managed his local club, Glenswilly to Junior B success in 2016.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all those closest to him.

My thoughts this evening also remain with Manus’s co-driver and loyal colleague, Donal Barrett. Manus’s death is an immeasurable loss to us all.

Organisers of the rally also paid tribute to Mr Kelly.

“Manus was a three-time winner of the rally and was immensely popular in the rally fraternity,” they said.

They also offered their assistance to the relevant authorities’ investigation into the accident.