Fianna Fáil calls for multi-million euro fund for local radio stations

Fianna Fáil are calling for a multi-million euro fund to support local radio stations.

Regional stations could receive up to €250,000 a year as part of the plan and the funds would be gathered through a major clamp down on those who do not pay the TV licence fee.

Fianna Fáil's communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley

Fianna Fáil's communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley said between €35m and €50m is lost every year from uncollected licence fees.

"Local stations have a contractual obligation to fulfil the 20% public service obligation to provide new and current affairs programming, but they are finding it increasingly difficult to find the funds to maintain a full service newsroom," he said.

The private members motion being debated in the Dáil on Thursday calls for the introduction of a fund by the end of September which would invest 25% of money raised through increased collection of the TV licence fee into local radio.

"I think €10m initially would go a long way, we are saying 25% of whatever that fund might be," said Mr Dooley.

"We believe that the funding can come from a better collection of our national licence fee, as you know the Communications Committee last year did a body of work looking at the future funding of public service broadcasting and there are quite a few recommendations there, but it's well recognised that from an Irish perspective we are way behind in terms of collecting the licence fee.

"There is between €35m and €50m lost every year to uncollected fees and we believe that if that money is collected it can go a long way in ensuring that we protect the level of quality local journalism," said Mr Dooley.

He said while there have been publicity campaigns around the licence fee but Mr Dooley said "there hasn't been the kind of direct approach that is needed on the ground".

The amount a single station would receive under the plan would be limited to half of the cost of production of qualifying content and would be up to a maximum of €250,000 each year.