Fianna Fáil calls for independent inquiry into Holles Street termination case

Fianna Fáil's Health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly has said that the Minister for Health needs to ensure that an investigation into the case of a woman whose pregnancy was terminated because of a misleading test result is completely independent and is conducted by experts.

Yesterday, the couple at the centre of the case repeated a call for an independent inquiry into the case.

The woman said she and her husband feel "abandoned" having been led to believe the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) in the UK would review the case.

However, last week the RCOG told The Irish Times that it was not able to carry out the review because it lacked the appropriate expertise among its assessors.

Mr Donnelly told Newstalk Breakfast that he supported calls for an independent review, but said that the Minister for Health should have a report compiled "to see who is required to guarantee the independence and expertise of any review.

"I don't want the Minister to stand back on this, he has to ensure the independence and expertise of any investigation."

Mr Donnelly said the public needs to know if there are "existing dangers" in relation to the service as it currently operates.