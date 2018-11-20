Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil calls for 7-days-a-week home care packages for elderly people

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 02:11 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil has demanded the Government introduces around-the-clock seven days a week home care packages for elderly people in need amid serious fears over their health and safety this winter.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House, the party's spokesperson for older people Mary Butler said the move is needed because of repeated claims the Government is continuing to ignore the problems facing vulnerable members of society.

Under the Fianna Fáil plan, the party wants to:

  • increase the provision of home care packages to seven days a week

  • fast-track carer's allowance applications

  • significantly increase State investment in home care supports

  • and ensure a person's need and not what they are living should decide their level of funding

    • Noting the fact 6,200 people across the country are currently waiting for home care packages to be approved, Ms Butler said:

    We're facing into a winter of discontent in terms of health. We have a situation where earlier on in the year the amount of people waiting on trolleys in excess of 24 hours, it's actually scandalous at this stage.

    "Home care supports cost, but that's cheaper than hospital, and people deserve the dignity of wrap-around care. In some cases vulnerable people are being left in bed from Friday evening until the Monday morning. That can't happen."


