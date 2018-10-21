Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fianna Fáil appoints team to review Confidence and Supply agreement

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 08:44 AM

The Fianna Fáil team that will conduct the review of the Confidence and Supply agreement with Fine Gael has been named.

Michael McGrath and Dara Calleary will be part of the review team.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin announced today that the review team will include the party's deputy leader Dara Calleary, Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath, Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers and Agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue.

Yesterday Fine Gael confirmed that Ministers Simon Coveney, Pascal Donohue and Regina Doherty, along with the Parliamentary Party Chairman Martin Heydon, would lead the discussions for their party.

The agreement which props up the government is due to be reviewed at the end of the year, and Fianna Fáil says it will begin that process next week.

Mr Martin wrote to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week calling for the Confidence and Supply Agreement to be upheld.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that he is looking forward to talks aimed at the renewal of the deal.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar pinpointed issues like Brexit, housing and healthcare as key areas the government wants to focus on.

He said Fine Gael are entering into the talks in "good faith with no preconditions."

