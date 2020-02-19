News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Fianna Fáil announces negotiating team for government formation talks

Fianna Fáil announces negotiating team for government formation talks
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 06:09 PM

Fianna Fáil has appointed its negotiating team for government formation talks.

It is made up of Dara Calleary, Anne Rabbitte, Michael McGrath, Barry Cowen, Darragh O’Brien and Thomas Byrne.

In a statement, party leader Micheál Martin said he was pleased to announce the group.

He said: "This group will co-ordinate meetings with other parties and independents and work to develop agreed policy action to deal with the range of crises facing the country.

"They will also co-ordinate input from the front bench and the parliamentary party."

Mr Martin said that government formation "will not be an easy process, but it is a hugely important one."

"We will approach the process in a positive, calm and constructive way, as we work to deliver a change of Government and a new approach in the areas of housing, health, cost of living and climate change."

READ MORE

Healy-Raes question how Sinn Féin promises will be funded

More on this topic

Healy-Raes question how Sinn Féin promises will be fundedHealy-Raes question how Sinn Féin promises will be funded

Doherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensifyDoherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensify

Gerard Howlin: Fianna Fáil grapples with crisis of identity after counter-revolutionGerard Howlin: Fianna Fáil grapples with crisis of identity after counter-revolution

Independent TDs consider technical group options amid Government formation confusionIndependent TDs consider technical group options amid Government formation confusion


TOPIC: Election 2020