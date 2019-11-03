Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael 'have done nothing for the northside,' claims Sinn Féin councillor

The two main political parties have “abandoned” the northside of Cork city, a local Sinn Féin councillor has claimed as he prepares to contest the upcoming by-election.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould was speaking as he launched his campaign for the Cork North-Central constituency by-election to take the seat previously held by Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher.

Mr Kelleher held his seat in Cork North-Central for more than 20 years before he was elected to the European Parliament last May.

“The northside has been abandoned by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” Cllr Gould said.

“You look at the southside (of Cork) with the tunnel, the Link Road, the fly-over, all the infrastructure is on one side of the city.

“They’ve done nothing for the northside," he added.

“Where Jack Lynch was born and reared (in Blackpool), and I want to be careful with my words, but the place is dilapidated, one of the most historic areas of Cork.”

Infrastructure like the Northern Ring Road is vital not just for the northside of Cork city but for the whole of Cork, he said, adding that currently there are articulated trucks passing through residential areas in Knocknaheeny, Farranree and Cathedral Road.

“It's unbelievable that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are still getting TDs elected (on the northside) considering what Simon Coveney, Micheál Martin, Michael McGrath and the Buttimers have got for the southside."

“To be fair, Dara Murphy is like a man who has been kidnapped by Isis we’ve seen so little of him, let's be honest.”

"And all Billy Kelleher is interested in is going to Europe."

"I know there are other parties running but this is a straight forward race," Cllr Gould added. "It's between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Fein."

Sinn Féin stands a chance to take the seat even though it has traditionally been held by Fianna Fáil based on local election figures, Cllr Gould said.

However, Sinn Féin will be dependent on transfers, he added.