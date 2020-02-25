Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael bolster Seanad nominees with failed election candidates

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are set to add numbers to the Seanad election race from candidates who lost their Dáil seats.

Nominations for seats for the two university panels and from outside civic society bodies for the remaining five themed panels have closed, but internal party choices remain to be decided shortly.

Party figures who lost their seats in the shock election will be put forward for the 26th Seanad.

Fianna Fáil is expected to put forward Lisa Chambers, the party's former Brexit spokeswoman, former Louth TD Declan Breathnach and former Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy.

Former party TDs Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, Malcolm Byrne, Thomas McEllistrim, Niall Blaney, Kevin O'Keeffe, Timmy Dooley and Fiona O'Loughlin have all been nominated already on panels by outside bodies.

Outside nominating bodies have put forward a number of Fine Gael TDs who lost their seats in elections. These include Aine Collins, Gabrielle McFadden and current government chief whip Sean Kyne.

Fine Gael TDs who failed to get re-elected are also expected to be added to the Seanad ticket by nominating sitting deputies or senators in the days ahead, including Noel Rock, Kate O'Connell and Michael D'Arcy.

But the party could struggle to appoint some people to the Upper House, with large numbers seeking election on the panels.

The Seanad elections will also be added to by the fact the Green Party has quadrupled its councillor numbers to 49 and increased its Dáil deputies from two to 12, giving it more voting power.

And the Social Democrats could also be in position to influence the Seanad elections with its Dáil tally of six. Labour will have less of an influence than before with its Oireachtas numbers reduced from 10 to 8.

While many new names have been added to the university panels, which can be voted on by former students, the six current sitting senators there are expected to be in a strong position to return to the Upper House.

The remaining five themed panels will be voted on by an electorate made up of 949 councillors, 52 senators and 160 TDs.

Ballot papers for the Seanad elections will be posted out on March 16 and must be returned by registered post by 11am on March 30, when counting will start.

While some 49 places in the Seanad are decided by panels and the universities, the Taoiseach of the day gets to allocate the remaining 11 seats.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will both decide their final candidates in the coming days while the final comprehensive list of penal nominations should be known by March 9.

National University of Ireland

Abbas Ali O'Shea, director of AFA Consultancy

Jennifer Butler, university lecturer

Ruth Coppinger, former TD

Eoin Delahunty, operations manager

Karen Devine, university lecturer

Eva Elizabeth Dowling, councillor

Garbhan Downey, publisher

Mick Finn, councillor

Peter Finnegan, member Maynooth University governing authority

Laura Harmon, coordinator, National Women’s Council of Ireland

Michelle Healy, member of University College Cork governing body

Rory Hearne, Asst Prof, Maynooth University

Alice-Mary Higgins, Senator

Marcus Matthews, managing director

Michael McDowell, senator

Rónán Mullen, senator

Brendan Mary Price, CEO Irish Seal Sanctuary

Keith Scanlon, engineer

Ann Staunton Barrett, retailer

University of Dublin, Trinity College Dublin

David Norris, senator

Abbas Ali O'Shea, consultant

Tom Clonan, academic, journalist

Derek Byrne, academic / media professional

Hugo MacNeill, consultant / non profit

Lynn Ruane, senator

William Priestley, councillor

Ivana Bacik, senator

Joseph O'Gorman, company director /administrator

Keith Scanlon, engineer

Culture and educational panel

Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, former TD

Éamonn Walsh, barrister

Shane Curley, councillor/teacher

Fintan Warfield, senator

Jack Mulcahy, publisher and businessman

Malcolm Byrne, former TD

Michael “Moegie” Maher, chair of an Education and Training Board (ETB)

Gabrielle McFadden, senator

Mary Newman Julian, veterinary practitioner

Deirdre Conroy, councillor

Joe Conway, councillor

Kate Feeney, councillor

Seán Kyne, Áire Stait don Ghaeilge, Seanadóir

Angela Flynn, president of Irish Federation of University Teachers

Agriculture panel

Brian Ó Domhnaill, senator

Denis O’Donovan, senator

Victor Boylan, senator

Tim Lombard, senator

Ian Marshall, senator

Paul Daly, senator

Thomas McEllistrim, former TD, farmer

Niall Blaney, former TD

Dominic Hannigan, former TD

Maria Byrne, senator

Kevin O’Keeffe former TD

Seamus Coyle, councillor

Shane P. O’Reilly, councillor

Paddy Burke, senator

Richard Mulcahy, businessman/farmer

Dermot Cantillon, farmer

Pat Deering, former TD

Paul Hayes, councillor

Labour panel

Orla Leyden, councillor

Aengus O'Rourke, councillor

John Hanafin, barrister

Sarah Walshe, HSE complaints manager

Robbie Gallagher, senator

Ned O'Sullivan, senator

Gerard Craughwell, senator

Paul Gavan, senator

Martina Harkin-Kelly, INMO president

Marie Sherlock, councillor

Michael Smyth, vice president of FORSA

Industrial and commercial panel

Aidan Davitt, senator

Joe Corr, president of Irish Planning Institute

Pat Hynes, councillor

Catherine Noone, senator

Áine Collins, former TD/chair British Irish Trade Alliance

Garret Kelleher, councillor

Barry Ward, councillor

Michael Anthony Vaughan, lodge owner

Tom MacSharry, councillor

Frances Black, senator

Arthur Griffin, barrister

James Geoghegan, councillor

Gerry Horkan, senator

Tom Sheahan, business owner

Declan James Allen, lecturer

Danny Byrne, councillor

Timmy Dooley, former TD

Patrick Connor-Scarteen, councillor

Patrick Hunt, Snr Ass chief fire officer

Edward Timmins, councillor

Linda O’Shea Farren, arts manager/lawyer

Emma Blain, councillor

Ollie Crowe, councillor

Patsy O’Brien, councillor

Éamonn Walsh, barrister

Patrick Kinsella, entrepreneur

Administrative panel