News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledges

Fianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledges
Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 01:13 PM

Fianna Fáil has accused their political rivals of being "childish" and of "throwing mud" when they have been acting in the public interest.

Numerous Fine Gael politicians have asked Fianna Fáil to explain how they will pay for €4.35bn in spending calls claiming their approach is "based in fantasy".

However, Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath has hit out at the Government party stating:

I think it is particularly childish of Fine Gael at this time to be throwing mud at an opposition party that is acting in the national interest underpinning a minority government so that we can provide stability for the country at this time.

Speaking as the Dáil returns after the summer recess, Mr McGrath added: "If they want to get involved in that game, I only have to mention three things: one, the promise to abolish the USC - €4bn - never happened; the promise to increase the entry point to the higher rate of tax to €50,000 - €2.3bn - hasn't happened; and €2bn overspend alone on the National Children's Hospital and the National Broadband Plan.

"So my answer to their charge is where's that is that €8bn? It's not there."

A number of Fine Gael TDs including Peter Burke have called on Fianna Fáil to outline where they would find the money for their proposals.

“The numbers are clear for everyone to see. The party has called for at least €4.35bn spending in just six months – a whopping €24m per day.

“Yet faced with the figures, it is clear Fianna Fáil has no answer as to how this math adds up – quite simply because it doesn’t," he recently said.

But reacting, Fianna Fáil's housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said: "We've seen a constant drip, drip, drip from Fine Gael on this and constant attacks. All of the policies we put forward are fully costed. All of the policies we put forward are implementable."

READ MORE

Voting rights extension referendum legislation published by Government

More on this topic

Tánaiste to brief cabinet on public information effortsTánaiste to brief cabinet on public information efforts

Bruton: Grealish should withdraw inappropriate remarksBruton: Grealish should withdraw inappropriate remarks

Poll: Fianna Fáil sees surge in support following Taoiseach's election announcementPoll: Fianna Fáil sees surge in support following Taoiseach's election announcement

Taoiseach says party would support Fianna Fáil led Government under confidence and supply agreementTaoiseach says party would support Fianna Fáil led Government under confidence and supply agreement


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month highNumbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

Westmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidenceWestmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidence

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co RoscommonMan, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

Beef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid offBeef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid off


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Frédérique Lecomte uses drama to help child soldiers, as well as other victims and perpetrators in conflict zones, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Healing power of theatre

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »