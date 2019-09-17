Fianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledges

Fianna Fáil has accused their political rivals of being "childish" and of "throwing mud" when they have been acting in the public interest.

Numerous Fine Gael politicians have asked Fianna Fáil to explain how they will pay for €4.35bn in spending calls claiming their approach is "based in fantasy".

However, Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath has hit out at the Government party stating:

I think it is particularly childish of Fine Gael at this time to be throwing mud at an opposition party that is acting in the national interest underpinning a minority government so that we can provide stability for the country at this time.

Speaking as the Dáil returns after the summer recess, Mr McGrath added: "If they want to get involved in that game, I only have to mention three things: one, the promise to abolish the USC - €4bn - never happened; the promise to increase the entry point to the higher rate of tax to €50,000 - €2.3bn - hasn't happened; and €2bn overspend alone on the National Children's Hospital and the National Broadband Plan.

"So my answer to their charge is where's that is that €8bn? It's not there."

A number of Fine Gael TDs including Peter Burke have called on Fianna Fáil to outline where they would find the money for their proposals.

“The numbers are clear for everyone to see. The party has called for at least €4.35bn spending in just six months – a whopping €24m per day.

“Yet faced with the figures, it is clear Fianna Fáil has no answer as to how this math adds up – quite simply because it doesn’t," he recently said.

But reacting, Fianna Fáil's housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said: "We've seen a constant drip, drip, drip from Fine Gael on this and constant attacks. All of the policies we put forward are fully costed. All of the policies we put forward are implementable."