FG senator Maura Hopkins stands down from General Election ticket

A Fine Gael senator has said she is to withdraw from the party’s general election ticket.

Maura Hopkins, a candidate for Roscommon-Galway, said she feels it would not be possible to balance the demands of her personal and professional life if she were to stand.

Ms Hopkins, who recently became a mother, said it was an “extremely difficult decision” to make.

“I really appreciate the time, effort, and energy given by so many members who have supported me in every way possible,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the outgoing Senator.

“She is the mother of a four-week-old daughter and has decided to put her young family ahead of public life," he said.