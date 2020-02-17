FG puts onus on rivals to take office

Leo Varadkar will tell his party today that Fine Gael is preparing to go into opposition and that Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil should instead put together a government as they both have the numbers.

The move comes amid pressure for Mr Varadkar and Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin to end their parties’ civil war rivalry and do a deal to enter coalition.

Instead, Mr Varadkar believes Fine Gael would only enter government as a “last resort”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner ahead of his parliamentary party meeting in Leinster House, the Taoiseach said: “Fine Gael is preparing for opposition. The country will need a strong and effective opposition. I relish the challenge of leading it.

“Sinn Féin should try to put together a government of the left with Independents. It’s difficult and would take time but the votes are there.

“If that doesn’t work, Fianna Fáil should try to form a government with the Greens, Labour, and Social Democrats parties and Independents. The numbers are there.”

Mr Varadkar’s remarks come despite Sinn Féin last week saying it could not form a coalition without Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

His move is also expected to buy Fine Gael time ahead of the Dáil sitting on Thursday, where there will unlikely be a successful vote for Taoiseach.

Nonetheless, party strategists point out that Sinn Féin has a potential 87 Dáil votes to call on — outside of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil — in order to reach a government target of 80.

Senior Fine Gael figures are today also expected to rule out a reverse confidence and supply deal, where the party would have to support Fianna Fáil in government.

“The public gave their verdict on that in the election. It wouldn’t work,” said a party source.

Nonetheless, Mr Varadkar is still open to the possibility that his party may be required in a government formation deal.

“As I said during the election campaign, Fine Gael will not let down the State and republic we founded,” said Mr Varadkar.

We are willing to consider participating in a government but only as a last resort and only if we are wanted and needed.

The stand-off comes as smaller parties ramp up coalition talks this week.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has invited parties to a fresh round of talks where policies are likely to be independently costed and red lines teased out. The Greens, a likely kingmaker in any coalition, wants parties to negotiate six key areas, including housing and climate change.

Mr Ryan, who is in a strong position to become Tánaiste, admitted the process could take “weeks”, but he warned parties about any fake approaches,

“If it is just a veneer, we won’t go in,” he said.

Senior former political figures have also weighed into debate about the coalition talks.

Former Fianna Fáil leader Bertie Ahern dismissed reports that there could be a new government by St Patrick’s Day in less than four weeks.

“That’s not going to happen,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

Any grand coalition would require the Social Democrats and rural Independents, as well as Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Greens, he said.

Former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes said it would be difficult to get his party’s members to agree to a coalition with Fianna Fáil, but it was achievable.

However, a senior party source disputed this, saying: “If we go in as a smaller party in a coalition with Fianna Fáil, it is lights out.”

A move into opposition for Fine Gael automatically triggers an internal vote of confidence in Mr Varadkar within two months, as required under the party’s constitution.