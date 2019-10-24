FG ministers brand Vote Gate report 'complete whitewash' after it recommends no sanctions

New sanctions, including suspending members for abusing their vote, must now be considered, a Dáil report into last week's Vote Gate scandal has found.

The report, seen by the Irish Examiner says the rules governing votes should be amended to cover instances where members “abuse their privilege”.

The report recommends that standing orders in the Dáil should include a right of referral by the Ceann Comhairle to the CPP and the committee may find a member has deliberately misused the electronic voting system and abused privilege.

In that case, the committee shall recommend in its report to the House that such a member be named for disorder which may lead to a suspension.

The report recommends "a wider review of the voting system", which has suffered "reputational damage" from the recent controversy, which should be completed by the end of March.

“A wider review of the voting system should be considered, drawing on best practice from across parliamentary systems, with a report submitted to the Committee on Procedure by 31 March 2020,” the report recommends.

The report has been branded a “complete whitewash” by several Fine Gael ministers, who described the mild findings as “very concerning”.

Reacting to leaks from the report this morning, the ministers were furious that Fianna Fáil TDs – Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins and Lisa Chambers- have escaped any formal sanction.

“This is very concerning,” said one minister. “A complete whitewash”.

There is palpable anger mounting within Fine Gael at the report's findings which recommended that rules be changed into the future.

Crucially, the Dáil report concludes that Fianna Fáil's Niall Collins was of the belief that his colleague Timmy Dooley was to return to the Chamber when he voted for him. The report does not recommend disciplinary action.

The Ceann Comhairle has said that "the facts as laid out in the report are stark and unpalatable".

He said: "It is sobering to reflect on the voting irregularities that occurred last week and under no circumstances can they be allowed to happen again. The Constitution requires Members of this House to be present in the Dáil Chamber when voting. There can be no deviation from this fundamental requirement.

"Like many Members I have received emails, phone calls and correspondence from the public, which has been highly critical of our voting practices. It is most timely that I remind Members of the Code of Parliamentary Standards, adopted by resolution of this House on the 7th July 2010.

"The first principle of that Code reads: Members belong to an institution that is a cornerstone of and plays a central part in our democracy. They have a fundamental duty to behave in a manner that supports and reflects this and should endeavour to avoid comment or action that undermines the institution of parliament or how it is perceived."

He added that complaints must now be examined by the Committee on Members’ Interests and it is up to that committee "to recommend any appropriate sanction.

"Any recommendation from that Committee will be made to this House and it will be this House – not any 1 committee - which will decide the imposition of sanctions if appropriate," he said.

The report, conducted by the Clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, said that it is now a matter for the CPP to consider any action, if any, to be taken in light of the evidence against Mr Dooley Mr Collins.

The committee, the report warns, must be mindful of the fact that a number of complaints have been made under the Ethics in Public Office act.

“I have taken advice from the chief parliamentary legal officer on this matter, who is of the view that it would not be wholly legally appropriate for the CPP to encroach on the statutory functions of the Select Committee on members interests.

The report said: "No evidence was adduced during the review of any technical issues or problems with the current system of electronic voting. The issues which arose in this review relate solely and exclusively to the manner in which the system was used on Thursday 17 October 2019.

"However, as the Ceann Comhairle stated in the Dáil, the integrity of the voting system is of the utmost importance.

The detailed terms of reference for the review will be submitted by November 30, 2019.

The report concludes that the rules governing the conduct of electronic voting should be adopted by the CPP.

This includes: the roles of tellers and the basis of their nomination;

the role of whips where multiple groups are represented on one side of a question;

the responsibilites of individual members and

the procedures for addressing irregularities and mistakes.

The Ceann Comhairle concluded: "Let me say, the problems of last Thursday were not of a technical nature. The failure was political, and – as politicians and parliamentarians – there is an onus on us to deliver the solutions which are now required. "