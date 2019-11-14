News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FG executive council meets today to discuss Maria Bailey's future

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 07:36 AM

Fine Gael's national executive council will meet this evening to discuss the political future of Maria Bailey.

The TD may be removed as a general election candidate in the Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown constituency.

Last month, Fine Gael party members voted for an urgent review of the constituency's election ticket.

Maria Bailey has been in the spotlight since it emerged she had taken a personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel.

It came after she fell off a swing, a case which she later dropped.

It is expected that the executive council will be given a recommendation from the Taoiseach on what should happen next.

If Deputy Bailey is removed, Minister of State Mary Mitchell O'Connor and Cllr Barry Ward would be the FG candidates in Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown.

Or, another person could be added to the ticket, with councillors Lorraine Hall and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill tipped for selection.

Leo Varadkar has refused to be drawn on her Maria Bailey's future, but said he would be guided by the view of members.

