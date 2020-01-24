FG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has heavily criticised Fine Gael for digging an "imaginary sod" in the ground four years ago for the Cork Event Centre in what the party has deemed a pre-election vote grabbing stunt.

Questioned by a listener on Newstalk Breakfast in relation to the stalled project Mr Martin spoke of his commitment to seeing the centre through to completion.

"I am very conscious that before the last general election Fine Gael came down with Ministers and dug an imaginary sod in the ground.

"We all thought that construction was going to start in the following weeks. Nothing has happened in the last four years in terms of any construction for the events centre.

"It would have been a very important project for the wider city and its renewal and I am committed to getting it done."

It is hoped that work on the Cork Event Centre could begin within months after it emerged that the State is poised to more than double its original investment to €50m.

Mr Martin said he hoped the project would finally get off the ground.

"I am conscious it has gone from about €18 million of a Government subvention to €50 million if we are to believe recent announcements.

"I haven't been appraised of the detail of that. It has gone to Europe now for their observations.

"It has been a long and sorry tale in terms of getting that off the ground. Particularly when people's hopes were raised when Fine Gael before the last general election dug sods."

The saga first started in 2014 when a tender for €20m of state aid was awarded to BAM Property.

The sod was turned in February 2016 by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

The 6,000 seater event centre is due to be built on the site of the former Beamish & Crawford brewery on South Main Street in conjunction with US event management company, Live Nation.

The project has become mired in controversy for some time due to lack of progress on the site.