FG and FF play down chances of snap election

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 10:40 PM

Senior Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil sources have played down the chances of a snap general election now that space has been opened up due to the October Brexit extension, despite growing rumours a vote is imminent.

Election rumours have been growing in recent days around Leinster House, with TDs and senators across all parties convinced a June or August-September vote would be called.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, a senior Government source said the Government’s position on a general election is “exactly as it was before” the latest Brexit delay.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said his preference is for a 2020 summer election while Fianna Fáil has pledged to see out the Brexit process and support the Government throughout it.

A senior Fianna Fáil source was similarly doubtful of a vote, saying the fact the October Brexit plan includes a review point in June and ongoing doubts over British prime minister Theresa May getting her deal through Westminster means “uncertainty remains until October”.

Nonetheless, some frustrated Fianna Fail TDs say they want “business as usual” with the delay in Brexit and are keen to “take the gloves off” with the Government, potentially triggering an autumn general election.

Several Fine Gael sources said the decision on a snap election could also hang on whether there is one in Britain or a change in political leadership there. 

Such changes could come about by the autumn and therefore open the door for a poll here once the government’s October budget is out of the way, one Fine Gael source said.

Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe

