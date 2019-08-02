News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FF's Timmy Dooley says comment on Varadkar's handling of the backstop 'ill-timed and a little harsh'

FF's Timmy Dooley says comment on Varadkar's handling of the backstop 'ill-timed and a little harsh'
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 04:13 PM

The Fianna Fáil TD who criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's handling of the backstop situation has admitted his comment was "ill-timed and a little harsh".

Fianna Fáil communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley broke his silence on the controversy insisting his point has been "taken out of context" and "misrepresented".

In a message on Twitter on Tuesday, just hours before Mr Varadkar and new British prime minister Boris Johnson's first phone call, Mr Dooley criticised the Government's approach to the Brexit stand-off to date.

Arguing a lack of diplomacy has made an already difficult situation worse, Mr Dooley wrote:

The stand-off with our nearest neighbour is as a direct result of Taoiseach Varadkar's failure to engage in basic diplomacy over the past two years. The Government's lack of experience and arrogance will hurt Ireland in the coming months.

The comment provoked an angry Fine Gael response and was later deleted before being clarified by Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin, who stressed his party is fully supportive of the backstop. It was picked up by British media as a sign Ireland's resolve is weakening.

On RTE Radio's News at One programme on Friday, Mr Dooley broke his silence on the issue.

"I thought you might raise that alright," Mr Dooley said when asked. "Look, in the first instance, it was probably somewhat ill-timed and maybe a little harsh.

"It was seized on by certain sections of the British media to suggest that somehow I wasn't supportive of the backstop, but nothing could be further from the truth. It was more about domestic politics," he said.

Mr Dooley said he believes the comment "was unfairly taken out of context" by commentators and said it has now been "put to bed", adding when asked if he regretted the remark, that it has been "misrepresented" by Brexiteers.

READ MORE

Hospital consultants to be balloted for strike action

More on this topic

Bank of England Governor steps up no-deal Brexit warningsBank of England Governor steps up no-deal Brexit warnings

British family food shops ‘will go up £220 next year in no-deal Brexit scenario’British family food shops ‘will go up £220 next year in no-deal Brexit scenario’

Consumer panic and food shortages weeks after no-deal Brexit, leak suggestsConsumer panic and food shortages weeks after no-deal Brexit, leak suggests

‘Nothing to like about the pound’ as Bank of England cuts UK growth outlook on Brexit ‘Nothing to like about the pound’ as Bank of England cuts UK growth outlook on Brexit

Leo VaradkarTimmy DooleyBrexitUKBoris JohnsonTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical listPressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical list

Govt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possessionGovt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possession

GPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k eachGPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k each

Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tenderGovt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »