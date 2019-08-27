FF will not 'bring down the Government' over broadband plan

Fianna Fáil has ruled out pulling support from the Government over their opposition to the current €5bn rural broadband plan.

A report today calls for the rural network to be State-owned; for a further review of the plan; and for potential other bidders to be considered.

But the Government has already selected firm Granahan-McCourt as the preferred bidders in a plan to connect a million people to a high speed network.

Communications committee members are split over the plan and their report today also suggested that new homes and one-off housing pay for connections.

However, pressed by the Irish Examiner, Fianna Fáil stepped back from pledging to cause a general election over their concerns.

Communications spokesman, Timmy Dooley, conceded that any Dáil debate or vote over the report and plan might make no difference as it is a decision for the Government.

He said that Fianna Fáil will "not bring down the Government" on this.

Nonetheless, the party is not ruling out tabling a Dáil debate or motion in the coming months opposing the plan and calling for a fresh review.

But Fine Gael TD and committee chairwoman, Hildegarde Naughton, insists that there is "no plan B" - no "viable alternative" that has been proposed.

The Government says it will now review the cross-party report and respond.

But Communications Minister Richard Bruton has already said this week the would have concerns about suggestions to start the long-delayed project from scratch.