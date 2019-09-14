News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FF TD urges local councils to use drones to tackle illegal dumping

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 01:51 PM

Only a handful of local authorities purchased drones to tackle illegal dumping during 2017 and 2018.

These areas included Leitrim, Cavan, Kilkenny and the Fingal area of Dublin.

The funding was provided under the anti-dumping initiative.

Other local Authorities bought 'surveillance equipment' but not necessarily drones.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless thinks drones are the best option.

“It’s welcome to see more local authorities realise the potential of drones in combatting the scourge of illegal dumping," he said.

"Illegal dumping and fly tipping has developed into a serious problem across the country. Not only is this a major eyesore, the dumping of toxic materials like tyres and building rubble also sparks potential public health concerns.

