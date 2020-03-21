FF McGrath says Government's economic response to coronavirus outbreak is insufficient

Update:12:55

Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath says Government measures for coronavirus support do no go far enough

Fianna Fáil's Spokesperson for Finance said that government support for businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak is "not adequate and further steps are urgently needed."

Michael McGrath said: “Fianna Fáil supports 100% the national battle against Covid-19 and will use every opportunity to reinforce the key public health messages being advocated by the authorities."

However, the Cork South-Central TD said that "the response of the Irish government to date for the workers and businesses affected by the economic fallout from Covid-19 falls well short of what might reasonably be expected."

Mr McGrath believes that comparisons with other EU countries highlight "starkly the inadequacies of what has been done so far here."

He said: "The Irish government’s response for workers and businesses has been weak and is way out of step with the response from other countries including the UK."

Mixed messages have been given on issues such as whether interest will apply to loans deferred or whether employers wanting to pay their employees more than the €203 emergency payment could be facilitated.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance says it is considering options whereby employers can 'top up' the incomes of employees who have been temporarily laid off due to coronavirus.

Hundreds of thousands of workers have so far been let go in sectors like retail and hospitality, as businesses shut indefinitely.

The government's confirmed it will allow employers to pay more than the 203 euro a week support being made available.

'Rebooting the economy': Calls to coordinate Covid-19 policy with economic recovery plans

Businesses will need to return to normality extremely quickly.

The Irish Exporters Association wants the Government to start planning for the economy's recovery now.

They say a cabinet sub-committee needs to be set up to be able to act when the threat of Covid-19 has passed in the next couple of months.

Simon McKeever, CEO of the organisation, says the recovery plan needs to work in tandem with the fight against the illness.

He said: "So at some stage, we will get through this and we will come to the end of the worst of this from a public health point of view."

"But businesses will need to get back up and functioning extremely quickly, rebooting the economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 virus," he said.

Mr McKeever's comments follow severe disruption to Ireland's economy with some working practices dramatically changed.

The National Recruitment Federation says the coronavirus could end up leading to a "remote working revolution" in Ireland.