FF grassroots on government formation: 'This is not the change people voted for'

Fianna Fáil representatives are confident that their membership will pass the programme for government, despite a grassroots campaign against the deal.

Monday's agreement on a deal paves the way for a coalition between two parties which have spent 100 years on opposite sides of the aisle, but a group called Fairer Future, representing 50 councillors from 14 counties says that "this is not the change Irish people voted for in February".

The group claims to have the support of over 1,000 grassroots Fianna Fáil members, all of whom will be among the around 18,000 members who will cast postal ballots in the next 10 days on the deal. Cork County Councillor Deirdre Kelly has been a vocal opponent of going into government with Fine Gael and says that since the Fairer Future campaign launched, she has seen a rise in the number of people ready to vote against the deal.

"There has been a really positive reaction to the campaign. At the beginning, it was a group of likeminded people who were against the notion of a coalition, but since the document was published, that number has grown. Based on the calls that we're fielding, it feels like there has been a considerable uptick in people ready to vote against."

Cork County Councillor, Deirdre Kelly

The group has denied that it has used any personal data that was not voluntarily given to it while denying that it used automated Twitter accounts to amplify its message. The denial came after it was pointed out that tweets from the campaign account had been retweeted by low-quality Russian accounts. The group said the suggestion of "Russian bots", made by the party's education spokesperson Thomas Byrne was "part of an ongoing campaign to discredit people who have genuine concerns".

Louth county councillor Erin McGreehan echoed Mr Byrne's calls for the party to approve the deal, saying that "now is the time to get down to brass tacks".

"Of course you don't set out as a Fianna Fáil rep wanting to go into government with Fine Gael and I would imagine Fine Gael members feel the same. But this is where we are. We now need to stand up and do a damn good job."

Cork city councillor Colm Kelleher said that while he would have had his own reservations about a coalition with Fine Gael, he sees the proposed arrangement as the only viable government.

I'm a business owner and looking at it with that eye, where you look for solutions, we need a stable government - there is no alternative. We need a steady hand to see us through the next few years.

Sources within the party say there is "Fianna Fáil written all over" the programme and they believe that the deal will be approved by over half the membership.

In Fine Gael, some members are concerned about the coalition, but many see the document as delivering on their key focus of stimulating the economy post Covid-19. The Fine Gael electoral college voting system means that the grassroots members will have less of a say than Fianna Fáil's.

Cork county councillor Eileen Lynch said that while people are "digesting" the programme, there is weariness around the three-way coalition. She said members would be seeking clarification on certain issues, particularly related to the impact that a cut in carbon emissions will have on agriculture.

Donegal councillor Bernard McGuinness said that he would be voting in favour of the deal as it represented the only one available, but stressed his concern about the delivery of projects for rural Ireland.