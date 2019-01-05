FF calls for better mental health supports for domestic violence victims

There are calls for better mental health supports for victims of domestic violence.

That is despite the new offence of 'coercive control' that's been introduced this week under the Government's new Domestic Violence Bill.

READ MORE: Man shot dead during police operation in UK

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Mental Health, James Brown, says the new legislation is extremely welcome but he is calling for more resources to support people who come forward for help.

He said: "Supports are needed around that to provide those people who are suffering from mental illness or mental distress as a result of domestic violence have to be increased significantly.

"And that means providing much more support in the number of refuge centres and also in around providing tailored psychological support for those who have suffered from domestic violence."