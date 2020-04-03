News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FF and FG set for Seanad majority

FF and FG set for Seanad majority
By Paul Hosford
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 08:50 PM

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will together command a majority of seats in the 26th Seanad if they form a Dáil coalition.

The parties have taken 27 of the 49 seats available in this week’s counts, with the other 11 to be nominated by the incoming taoiseach.

While the issue of Seanad nominations hasn’t yet been raised in government formation talks, with a rotating taoiseach, insiders say it is likely each party would take five, and the last nomination be given to whichever other party joins the grand coalition. That would ensure the likely government has a strong majority in the upper chamber and can avoid some delays to its legislative agenda.

Counting in the Seanad elections has been ongoing all week, with yesterday’s count of the Administrative Panel the last. On that panel, Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly, Diarmuid Wilson, and Fiona O’Loughlin took seats, with Fine Gael’s Martin Conway joining them with his party colleague Garret Ahearn and Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan.

Both college panels — NUI and Trinity — returned their outgoing senators, with Rónán Mullen, Alice Mary Higgins, and Michael McDowell; and David Norris, Ivana Bacik, and Lynn Ruane respectively holding onto their seats.

On the Agriculture Panel, Independent Victor Boyhan topped the poll, while Fianna Fáil picked up four of the 11 seats and Fine Gael three. Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Green Party each took a seat.

Fianna Fáil also took four seats and Fine Gael three on the Labour Panel, joined by Independent Gerard Craughwell and one each from Sinn Féin, Labour, and Greens.

The five seats on the Cultural and Educational panel were filled by three ex-TDs, an outgoing senator, and a county councillor, two each from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and one from Sinn Féin. The Industrial and Commercial Panel will be represented by two Fine Gael candidates, three Fianna Fáil, two Independents, and one each from Sinn Féin and Labour.

READ MORE

Jerry Buttimer tops Labour panel as he is re-elected to Seanad

More on this topic

Noel Rock and Lorraine Clifford-Lee eliminated from Seanad electionsNoel Rock and Lorraine Clifford-Lee eliminated from Seanad elections

High profile candidates miss out on Seanad seatsHigh profile candidates miss out on Seanad seats

Regina Doherty unsure if she will be Taoiseach's nominee for SeanadRegina Doherty unsure if she will be Taoiseach's nominee for Seanad

The Irish Examiner View: Gender imbalance a poor reflection on SeanadThe Irish Examiner View: Gender imbalance a poor reflection on Seanad


TOPIC: Seanad elections

More in this Section

Dáil hears of shocking coronavirus cluster in nursing home in Leinster Dáil hears of shocking coronavirus cluster in nursing home in Leinster

Environmentalist wins case over freshwater pearl mussels in Blackwater RiverEnvironmentalist wins case over freshwater pearl mussels in Blackwater River

Landfill operators claim waste from Dublin's Spencer Dock development was contaminatedLandfill operators claim waste from Dublin's Spencer Dock development was contaminated

'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19


Lifestyle

Cork architect Loïc Dehaye tells Eve Kelliher how he created his dream home from a blank canvas.'It was like this house was waiting for us': Cork architect talks creating his dream home

Keeping to a routine can be difficult for people in quarantine.Life on the inside: 10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

Who needs a gym when you can look in your kitchen cupboards for equipment instead?Don’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trick

There are some seriously spectacular shots.Discover America from the air thanks to this breathtaking aerial footage

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »