FF and FG both see drop in support, according to latest figures

There has been a sharp drop in support for Fianna Fáil in the latest political opinion poll.

It comes after the party agreed to support another year and a half of Fine Gael in government.

This is the first Red C/Sunday Business Post poll of the year and shows Fianna Fáil down five points to 22% support since November.

Fine Gael has also dropped two - but is on 32% support - a full 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

It will be a relief for the government after a tough few weeks with questions about their preparedness for Brexit, the Children's Hospital overspend and an upcoming nurses strike.

They are worrying figures though for Micheál Martin.

Sinn Féin are unchanged on 13% since November.

With Labour and the Independent Alliance also static on 6% and 5% respectively.

The Green Party is also unchanged on 3 points.

Much of the dropped support has gone to Independents - who are up 4 to 14%.

The Social Democrats have 2% support - while Solidarity People Before Profit are up two to 2%.

The telephone poll of 1,000 voters by Red C was taken between Thursday January 17 and Thursday January 24.