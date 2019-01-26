NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

FF and FG both see drop in support, according to latest figures

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 06:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There has been a sharp drop in support for Fianna Fáil in the latest political opinion poll.

It comes after the party agreed to support another year and a half of Fine Gael in government.

This is the first Red C/Sunday Business Post poll of the year and shows Fianna Fáil down five points to 22% support since November.

Fine Gael has also dropped two - but is on 32% support - a full 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

It will be a relief for the government after a tough few weeks with questions about their preparedness for Brexit, the Children's Hospital overspend and an upcoming nurses strike.

They are worrying figures though for Micheál Martin.

Sinn Féin are unchanged on 13% since November.

With Labour and the Independent Alliance also static on 6% and 5% respectively.

The Green Party is also unchanged on 3 points.

READ MORE: Mary Lou McDonald: Government should start planning 'unity' referendum

Much of the dropped support has gone to Independents - who are up 4 to 14%.

The Social Democrats have 2% support - while Solidarity People Before Profit are up two to 2%.

The telephone poll of 1,000 voters by Red C was taken between Thursday January 17 and Thursday January 24.


KEYWORDS

Fine GaelFianna FailSinn FeinBrexitRed CNurses strike

Related Articles

Cities risk electing 'celebrity-style mayors', Labour TD warns

It has taken '20 years of dithering' for Fianna Fáil to decide to represent all of Ireland, says Peadar Tóibín

Alliance convinced to abstain in Israel vote

Venue for speech by Josepha Madigan moved over protest threat

More in this Section

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

Sex-assault victim, 12, 'forced to travel from Northern Ireland to England for abortion'

Asylum seekers lodge 47 complaints; Direct Provision system exceeds bed capacity


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »