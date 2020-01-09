News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FF add Cork Mayor to General Election ticket in south west

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 05:43 PM

Fianna Fáil has decided to add Cork Mayor Christopher O’Sullivan to the General Election ticket in Cork South West.

The decision was made following a meeting of the Party's National Constituencies Committee, the party said on Thursday.

He will join sitting TD Margaret Murphy O'Mahony on the party's ticket.

“I am delighted to have been added to the ticket to contest the next General Election in Cork South West," he said.

"We have an extremely strong ticket, and I am looking forward to working with Deputy Margaret Murphy O’Mahony to return two seats in Cork South West."

