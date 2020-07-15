News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FF activist says Martin 'will end up with egg on his face' over Cowen sacking

FF activist says Martin 'will end up with egg on his face' over Cowen sacking
Barry Cowen with Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured addressing media at Leinster House Dublin. Picture: Collins Photos
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 12:25 PM

Offaly Fianna Fáil activist Robert Kellaghan has warned that the party’s leader Micheál Martin “will end up with egg on his face” over the sacking of Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen.

Mr Kellaghan told local radio station Midlands 103 that the Taoiseach should have given Mr Cowen more time to look into the Pulse record. 

He also asked if Mr Martin had discussed the issue with the Garda Commissioner?

This was a “complete and utter witch hunt” (by the media), he said.

“They (media) lit the match at the bottom of it and watched the bonfire burn last night.” 

He asked where were the media four years ago when Mr Cowen was originally charged with drink driving. 

“Barry Cowen was under no obligation to make it public four years ago.

“This is sour grapes that Fianna Fáil is back in government and that there is a Cowen at the Cabinet table, ‘let’s go get him.’” 

Mr Kellaghan, who is from Rhode in north Offaly, said that the midlands had lost a seat at the Cabinet table at a crucial time when the Just Transition deal had yet to be implemented.

“We have been left behind again.”

READ MORE

More on this topic

Dara Calleary appointed as new agriculture ministerDara Calleary appointed as new agriculture minister

'He was on top of the brief': IFA president disappointed to learn of Cowen sacking'He was on top of the brief': IFA president disappointed to learn of Cowen sacking

Former minister asks why vetting system did not flag Cowen's Pulse recordFormer minister asks why vetting system did not flag Cowen's Pulse record

Fianna Fáil will pick up the pieces from Cowen's sacking and move on - McGrathFianna Fáil will pick up the pieces from Cowen's sacking and move on - McGrath

TOPIC: Barry Cowen

More in this Section

Prevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall MoynaPrevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall Moyna

Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Limerick pharmacyTeen arrested following attempted robbery at Limerick pharmacy

More questions to be asked of Cowen, says TánaisteMore questions to be asked of Cowen, says Tánaiste

Mary Lou McDonald suggests telling tourists 'don't come this season'Mary Lou McDonald suggests telling tourists 'don't come this season'


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »